Arkansas eclipses more than 8,000 COVID deaths following 'data correction'

ARKANSAS, USA — Health officials in Arkansas reported 467 new COVID-19 cases around the state Sunday.

The report from the Arkansas Department of Health included a data correction, resulting in the state reporting 289 new deaths due to the virus. These deaths passed the death total to 8,120 since the pandemic began.

With the most glaring number being the of deaths in Sunday's report, Governor Asa Hutchinson said that the data correction included numbers from the beginning of Arkansas's fight against COVID-19.

"Today’s COVID numbers include a data correction, which is why the death numbers show such a large increase. These corrections have occurred throughout the pandemic, and today’s correction includes numbers from the beginning of COVID-19 in Arkansas," Hutchinson said.

Sunday's data correction comes as Arkansas has seen a recent decline in active cases and hospitalizations around the state.

