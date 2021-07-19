Arkansas parents concerned about sending kids back to school as COVID cases climb

We are about a month away from the first day of school where thousands of students too young to be vaccinated will gather in class.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics sent out its recommendations that all students should wear masks when heading back to the classroom.

But Arkansas legislators passed a law saying schools can't require masks, and it's making the return to school a tough decision.

Katrina Jelley is a mom with a child that goes to the Little Rock School District.

"I have a daughter. She's nine years old. She's too young to be vaccinated," said Jelley. "Because I work and also my husband has a job I don't have any other options but to send her to school."

Jelley will be sending her daughter to school with masks.

"We will definitely be wearing masks," said Rita Cruz-Collins. "My son is old enough to be vaccinated and he is vaccinated, so that is a little bit of a layer, but I still worry about spread."

Rita Cruz-Collins's son goes to Fayetteville Public Schools. She said she didn't mind sending her son back to school until the COVID-19 cases started rising again.

"We are really trying to look at other options if we can find them," said Cruz-Collins.

Little Rock School District Superintendent Michael Poore says the district will strongly encourage masks.

LRSD is making sure virtual learning is an option for students not ready for the classroom.