Arkansas governor forms panel on state's share of virus aid

Hutchinson formed a similar committee for the coronavirus relief money that was approved last year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has formed a panel to come up with ways to spend the $1.5 billion the state is receiving from the latest federal coronavirus relief package. 

The Republican governor on Tuesday signed an order creating a 14-member steering committee for the state’s share of the $1.9 trillion relief measure that became law in March.  

Hutchinson formed a similar committee for the coronavirus relief money that was approved last year. 

You can watch his full announcement below. 

