COVID-19 vaccines expected to hit Arkansas nursing homes this week

The Arkansas Pharmacists Association says their organization is working to vaccinate nursing home residents as quickly as possible, but it won't happen overnight.

OZARK, Ark. — A shipment of over 50,000 covid-19 vaccines is expected to arrive in Arkansas this week. Several covid-19 vaccines will be distributed to Arkansas nursing home residents and staff members as earlier as Monday, Dec. 28.

Vials of the Moderna vaccine started to arrive in Arkansas last week and were given to about 30 pharmacies across the state before being distributed to nursing homes.

“Pharmacies get the vaccine, they store it and then take the doses they need to the different long-term care facilities, nursing homes assisted living facilities," Dr. Jennifer Dillah with the Arkansas Department of Health told 5NEWS.

Dr. Dillah says the pharmacies work with the nursing homes in their area to come up with a plan for distribution and get a headcount of who will be needing the vaccinations.

The Arkansas Department of Health is interested in vaccinating all the residents in nursing homes who wish to be vaccinated, given their consent or their families' consent.

The Arkansas Pharmacists Association says their organization is working to vaccinate nursing home residents as quickly as possible, but it won't happen overnight.

Some nursing home facilities in the state received vaccines last week, but most of them will see their first vials of vaccines this week.