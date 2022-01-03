Arkansas officials say new school mask guidance to represent 'some level of normalcy'

New guidance states that masks can be optional in classrooms across the nation in areas with low to medium risk of COVID-19 spread.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Making decisions when it comes to the pandemic isn't easy – new data brings new changes.

But new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control could help in one area specifically.

Schools.

The guidance states that masks can be optional in classrooms across the nation in areas with low to medium risk of COVID-19 spread.

"Others still have [mask mandates] in place, but I think they will be making adjustments accordingly over the next several weeks," Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key, said.

"I think the data, really nationwide, is showing that it's time to return to some level of normalcy, and respond appropriately as local conditions may change."

That change is fueled by falling COVID-19 cases and would allow many to go without masks in public spaces.

"Make good judgments and I think we've seen in recent days, even the local school districts that did have a mask requirement have been gradually lifting that," Governor Asa Hutchinson, speaking at his weekly press conference, said.

Seeing the reason behind the change is good, but for some – especially parents – recent surges are still top of mind.

"We're gonna get back to normal, whatever that may be now, and then Omicron hits us," said Richard Tatum, who is a parent of five.

Tatum's kids go to North Little Rock schools. He says it's been tough for them to adjust to the back and forth guidance the pandemic has brought.

"His kindergarten year started off as virtual," Tatum said. "This year, he went to the building and they switched over to virtual, but they're back in the building, and so it's kinda hard to build groundwork on so much inconsistency."

But Secretary Key is staying hopeful that this is guidance that lasts.

"I expect that that would be a statewide approach, certainly by Spring Break if not before," he said. "That mask optional will be the policy of choice."

For Tatum, these guidelines aren't perfect – he'd prefer guidance stayed stricter until COVID is more under control.

But in the meantime, he says the best advice he could give as a father is acceptance.