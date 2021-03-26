x
'My optimism grows daily,' Gov. Hutchinson says after Arkansas reports 184 new Covid-19 cases Friday

Arkansas has remained under 9% of positive daily new cases for the last week. Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to lift the state-wide mask mandate next week.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 184 new Covid-19 cases on Friday (March 26).

According to the ADH, over 371,000 Arkansans have received both of their Covid-19 shots. 

New cases reported (329,695 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Friday: 184
  • Thursday: 334
  • Wednesday: 231
  • Tuesday: 239
  • Monday: 52

New deaths reported (5,583 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Friday: 12
  • Thursday: 11
  • Wednesday: 13
  • Tuesday: 3
  • Monday: 5

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 5,020 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Thursday. 

  • Thursday: 4%
  • Wednesday: 4%
  • Tuesday: 3%
  • Monday: 5%
  • Sunday: 3%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down by 5 to 176 on Thursday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday's Covid-19 numbers:

“My optimism grows daily as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to decline. More than a million Arkansans -- 30 percent of our population -- have started the vaccination process or received a full dose. The goal line is in sight, but this is not the time to slack off. We need to increase the percentage. I encourage you to receive a vaccination as soon as you are eligible. If you don't do it for yourself, do it for your family and friends.”

