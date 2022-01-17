x
Coronavirus

Arkansas sees record-high of nearly 14,500 new COVID cases in one day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Arkansas reported 14,494 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.

A total of 9,462 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Since January 1, Arkansas has seen roughly 104,000 new cases reported.

Key facts to know:

  • Total cases: 702,483 (+14,494)
  • Active cases: 95,377 (+6,439)
  • Total deaths: 9,462 (+10)
  • Hospitalized: 1,600 (+113)
  • On ventilators: 192 (+21)
  • Fully vaccinated: 1,530,622 (+1,200)

"Today’s report shows we are at the highest level of hospitalizations during the Pandemic. We have already coordinated to expand capacity. We are on target to distribute the 1.5 million at-home tests we ordered," Gov. Hutchinson tweeted.  

