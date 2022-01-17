Arkansas sees 3,600 new COVID cases as active cases decline

On Monday, Jan. 17, Arkansas reported 3,600 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths.

A total of 9,437 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and more than 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Since January 1, Arkansas has seen roughly 104,000 new cases reported.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 684,776 (+3,600)

Active cases: 93,311 (-3,068)

Total deaths: 9,437 (+3)

Hospitalized: 1,420 (+35)

On ventilators: 172 (+4)

Fully vaccinated: 1,528,481 (+313)

"Today’s report shows a decline in active cases, in part due to the lower testing numbers from the weekend," Gov. Hutchinson said in a tweet. "Hospitalizations continue to increase which means it is more important than ever to get your booster shot or your first dose.