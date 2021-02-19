Arkansas COVID-19 cases remain low on Friday, Gov. Hutchinson calling for weekend catch-up on vaccine distribution

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 268 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
According to the ADH, over 498,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.
New cases reported (314,713 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Friday: 268
- Thursday: 253
- Wednesday: 667
- Tuesday: 177
- Monday: 320
New deaths reported (5,336 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Friday: 13
- Thursday: 10
- Wednesday: 26
- Tuesday: 12
- Monday: 10
The ADH said it received 2,733 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state health department says 10% were positive.
- Thursday: 10%
- Wednesday: 9%
- Tuesday: 32%
- Monday: 8%
- Sunday: 7%
- Saturday: 7%
Covid-19 hospitalizations are up by five to 630 on Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the following message about Friday's COVID-19 numbers:
"Our vaccine distribution has slowed over the past week because of the extreme weather. Thank you to all who are distributing vaccines with extended hours during the Weekend Vaccination Catch-up. As soon as we get our 70-plus largely vaccinated, then we can move to other priorities."