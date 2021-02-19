x
Coronavirus

Arkansas COVID-19 cases remain low on Friday, Gov. Hutchinson calling for weekend catch-up on vaccine distribution

Arkansas reported 268 new cases on Friday and an additional 13 deaths. Gov. Hutchinson is hoping to get more vaccines into the arms of Arkansans this weekend.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 268 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

According to the ADH, over 498,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020. 

New cases reported (314,713 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Friday: 268
  • Thursday: 253
  • Wednesday: 667
  • Tuesday: 177
  • Monday: 320

New deaths reported (5,336 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Friday: 13
  • Thursday: 10
  • Wednesday: 26
  • Tuesday: 12
  • Monday: 10

The ADH said it received 2,733 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state health department says 10% were positive.

  • Thursday: 10%
  • Wednesday: 9%
  • Tuesday: 32%
  • Monday: 8%
  • Sunday: 7%
  • Saturday: 7%

Covid-19 hospitalizations are up by five to 630 on Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the following message about Friday's COVID-19 numbers: 

"Our vaccine distribution has slowed over the past week because of the extreme weather. Thank you to all who are distributing vaccines with extended hours during the Weekend Vaccination Catch-up. As soon as we get our 70-plus largely vaccinated, then we can move to other priorities."