Arkansas COVID-19 cases remain low on Friday, Gov. Hutchinson calling for weekend catch-up on vaccine distribution

Arkansas reported 268 new cases on Friday and an additional 13 deaths. Gov. Hutchinson is hoping to get more vaccines into the arms of Arkansans this weekend.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 268 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

According to the ADH, over 498,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (314,713 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 268

Thursday: 253

Wednesday: 667

Tuesday: 177

Monday: 320

New deaths reported (5,336 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 13

Thursday: 10

Wednesday: 26

Tuesday: 12

Monday: 10

The ADH said it received 2,733 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state health department says 10% were positive.

Thursday: 10%

Wednesday: 9%

Tuesday: 32%

Monday: 8%

Sunday: 7%

Saturday: 7%

Covid-19 hospitalizations are up by five to 630 on Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the following message about Friday's COVID-19 numbers: