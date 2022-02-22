Arkansas sees over 500 new COVID cases, 40 more deaths

On Thursday, Arkansas reported 571 new COVID cases in the state, along with 40 more deaths.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, Arkansas reported 571 new COVID cases in the state, along with 40 more deaths.

Active cases in the state continue to decline as Arkansas' active known cases dropped below 10,000 for the first time since Dec. 26, 2021.

At the peak of the omicron variant, the state reached a record-high of 1,819 hospitalizations, but now numbers continue to decline following the surge.

The state officially surpassed more than 10,000 deaths as a result of the virus on Feb. 12, 2022.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 817,798 (+571)

817,798 Active cases: 7,500 (-751)

7,500 Total deaths: 10,381 (+40)

10,381 Fully vaccinated: 1,565,404 (+517)

1,565,404 Hospitalized: 545 (-57)

545 On ventilators: 89 (-6)

WATCH LIVE HERE: