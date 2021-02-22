New COVID-19 cases remain low in Arkansas on Monday, more vaccines to be administered this week following winter storm

Governor Asa Hutchinson expects vaccine and testing numbers to increase this week following winter weather creating hazardous driving conditions last week.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 245 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

According to the ADH, over 519,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (315,759 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 245

Sunday 284

Saturday 517

Friday: 268

Thursday: 253

New deaths reported (5,363 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 6

Sunday 9

Saturday 12

Friday: 13

Thursday: 10

The ADH said it received 2,461 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state health department says 10% were positive.

Sunday: 10%

Saturday 9%

Friday 7%

Thursday: 10%

Wednesday: 9%

COVID-19 hospitalizations are down by 11 to 588 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following message about Monday's COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas:

"New and active cases continue to remain lower than we've seen in the past few weeks. We're distributing vaccine doses throughout the state and encourage those who are eligible to make sure they're signed up. We expect vaccine and testing numbers to increase this week with clear roads across the state."