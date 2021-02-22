New COVID-19 cases remain low in Arkansas on Monday, more vaccines to be administered this week following winter storm

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 245 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
According to the ADH, over 519,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.
New cases reported (315,759 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Monday: 245
- Sunday 284
- Saturday 517
- Friday: 268
- Thursday: 253
New deaths reported (5,363 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Monday: 6
- Sunday 9
- Saturday 12
- Friday: 13
- Thursday: 10
The ADH said it received 2,461 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state health department says 10% were positive.
- Sunday: 10%
- Saturday 9%
- Friday 7%
- Thursday: 10%
- Wednesday: 9%
COVID-19 hospitalizations are down by 11 to 588 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following message about Monday's COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas:
"New and active cases continue to remain lower than we've seen in the past few weeks. We're distributing vaccine doses throughout the state and encourage those who are eligible to make sure they're signed up. We expect vaccine and testing numbers to increase this week with clear roads across the state."
You can watch last week's COVID-19 update from Governor Asa Hutchinson and state leaders below: