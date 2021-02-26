516 new COVID-19 cases reported in Arkansas Friday, drop in hospitalizations

Arkansas reported 516 new cases of the virus on Friday. The same day that Gov. Hutchinson announced he was lifting most of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 516 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

According to the ADH, over 600,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (318,638 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 516

Thursday: 726

Wednesday: 803

Tuesday: 834

Monday: 245

New deaths reported (5,407 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 10

Thursday: 10

Wednesday: 10

Tuesday: 14

Monday: 6

The ADH said it received 8,083 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Thursday. Of those tests, the state health department says 6% were positive.

Thursday: 6%

Wednesday: 7%

Tuesday: 11%

Monday: 18%

Sunday: 10%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down by 18 to 504 on Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following message about Friday's COVID-19 numbers:

"As we changed our public health directives to guidance, we must remain vigilant in taking personal responsibility by wearing a mask, washing our hands, and watching our distance. This remains critical to the success of getting on the other side of this virus. We have set our goals for March 31, and let’s keep working for reduced virus cases."