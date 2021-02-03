Arkansas reports 94 new COVID-19 cases Monday, Johnson and Johnson vaccine expected to arrive this week

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continues to trend down. Governor Asa Hutchinson said the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine will be here soon.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (March 1).

According to the ADH, over 636,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (322,509 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 94

Sunday: 3,220 (Data cleanup added previous mislabeled cases)

Saturday: 557

Friday: 516

Thursday: 726

New deaths reported (5,250 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 7

Sunday: -174 (Data cleanup removed previous mislabeled cases)

Saturday: 10

Friday: 10

Thursday: 10

The ADH said it received 2,838 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state health department says 3% were positive.

Sunday: 3%

Saturday: 19%

Friday: 14%

Thursday: 6%

Wednesday: 7%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down by 14 to 441 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following message about Monday's COVID-19 numbers: