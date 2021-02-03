x
Coronavirus

Arkansas reports 94 new COVID-19 cases Monday, Johnson and Johnson vaccine expected to arrive this week

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas continues to trend down. Governor Asa Hutchinson said the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine will be here soon.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (March 1). 

According to the ADH, over 636,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (322,509 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 94
  • Sunday: 3,220 (Data cleanup added previous mislabeled cases) 
  • Saturday: 557 
  • Friday: 516 
  • Thursday: 726

New deaths reported (5,250 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 7
  • Sunday: -174 (Data cleanup removed previous mislabeled cases) 
  • Saturday: 10
  • Friday: 10
  • Thursday: 10

The ADH said it received 2,838 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state health department says 3% were positive.

  • Sunday: 3%
  • Saturday: 19%
  • Friday: 14%
  • Thursday: 6%
  • Wednesday: 7%

COVID-19 hospitalizations went down by 14 to 441 on Monday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following message about Monday's COVID-19 numbers: 

"There are fewer cases with higher testing today compared to last week. We're continuing to vaccinate Arkansans, and we will be able to increase our doses administered once we receive our first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine, which is expected later this week."