Arkansas mother of four copes with loss of husband due to COVID-19

"Seeing my kids struggle missing their dad and having to figure out our life is hard. I'm now a single mom of four so we're taking it one day at a time."

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been a month since Emily Bennett had to bury her husband Chad after his fight to COVID. Coping with the loss alongside her four young children has been tough, not only for Emily, but for their children: 7-year-old Mackenzie, 6-year-old Easton, 4-year-old Savannah, and 1-year-old Paisley Bennett.

Paisley still points to pictures of her father and says 'Dada.'

"Seeing my kids struggle missing their dad and having to figure out our life is hard," Emily said. "I'm now a single mom of four so we're taking it one day at a time. We've had good moments. We've had bad. It's been hard."

She never could have imagined losing the love of her life.

They had just made the decision to get vaccinated right before they both contracted COVID. Chad, who was 29-years-old, showed the worst symptoms.

He died July 29th.

Emily said her mother-in-law called her that morning with bad news from the hospital. Chad was dying and Emily wanted to race to his bedside.

"I called the hospital to see if I could bring the kids up, to see if they can say goodbye to their daddy one last time. They couldn't come up," Emily said.

The children miss their father.

Easton misses hunting and fishing with his dad. Just earlier this year they went camping together. Emily still has to cope.