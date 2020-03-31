x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Arkansas may close some state parks over virus concerns

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he wants to curtail the number of visitors coming from out of state during the outbreak.
Credit: AP
In this Sunday, March 29, 2020 photo, a video screen outside the Clinton presidential library in Little Rock, Ark., includes guidance about social distancing. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas may close some of its parks over concerns that visitors from out of state are flocking to them during the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he wants to curtail the number of visitors coming from out of state during the outbreak and has asked park officials for recommendations.

Hutchinson said the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to at least 523. 

The state has had its eighth death from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.  

RELATED: Arkansas coronavirus live updates: 523 confirmed cases, cases rising slower than expected

RELATED: Arkansas adding new restrictions for camping at State Parks