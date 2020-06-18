Arkansas listed as COVID-19 hot spot by Kansas Department of Health

The Kansas Department of Health is requiring anyone who travels from Arkansas to quarantine for 14 days.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Kansas Department of Health has listed Arkansas as a COVID-19 hot spot.

The department's website lists Arkansas as one of four U.S. states considered as a hot spot, along with Alabama, Arizona, and Maryland.

The Kansas Department of Health is requiring those who have recently traveled from any of these states, along with those who have recently traveled on a cruise or internationally, to quarantine for 14 days.

The travel list was updated June 17 and will be reviewed and updated on July 1.

As of June 17, Arkansas had reported 415 new cases, resulting in 13,606 positive COVID-19 cases since the virus entered the state. There were 4,413 active cases at the time.

There were 11,681 positive COVID-19 cases in Kansas at the time the travel list was posted, according to the Kansas Department of Health.