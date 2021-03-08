Arkansas lawmakers discuss unemployment and the mask mandate ban in special session

The House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor discuss the mask mandate bill for more than 3 hours.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After Gov. Asa Hutchinson's call to the Arkansas House and Senate to hold a special session to discuss Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the mask mandate ban in schools, the discussion ended without a decision.

The House Committee on Public Health, Welfare and Labor spent more than 3 hours Wednesday, August 4 discussing House Bill 1003 that would amend Act 1002 that bans mask mandates. Act 1002 makes it impossible for schools to require masks even though COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout Arkansas.

Before that meeting started Wednesday afternoon, the Senate and House met for around 5 minutes before going into recess until Thursday, August 5.

“My concern obviously is this. I can’t teach our kids if they are quarantined,” said Marion School District Superintendent Glen Fenter.

Marion School District is seeing a COVID-19 outbreak in their schools after starting the school year just two weeks ago. Last week 10 people tested positive and almost 170 people were quarantined. So far, this week 27 people have tested positive and more than 560 people have had to quarantine.

The superintendent went on to say the outbreak the school district is experiencing underscores why masks would’ve helped in their district and keep so many students from having to go home.

“They would be learning, and we would not be disrupting our economy with those students being sent home and their parents having to assume the immediate responsibility for not only their activity but supporting their academic endeavors,” said Fenter.

Representative Julie Mayberry says the House Bill 1003 would only allow districts with at least 50 covid-19 cases per 10,000 in a two-week period to require masks. This would have to be voted on by the district’s school board and limits the mask requirement to 60 days.

“When a child goes home, the parent also has to go home, so that nurse that was staffing the hospital that was taking care of your loved one, whether it’s covid, car accident or heart attack, now is not there,” said Representative Mayberry.

Pamela Boyd Shields who is a mom and grandma spoke against the bill saying wearing masks should be the parents' decision.

“I believe I’m as smart as anybody in this room and for you to say that a school district is smarter than I am is the wrong answer,” said Shields.

Members of the house committee expressed support for the bill but requested changes be made before voting on it. Representative Mayberry pulled the bill to make the requested changes and will be heard again.