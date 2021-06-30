Arkansas reports highest jump in COVID cases in 4 months

On June 30, Gov. Hutchinson announced a spike of nearly 700 positive cases in a single day, a number that hasn't been seen since February in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At Tuesday's press conference, Governor Asa Hutchinson gave some staggering statistics regarding a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the state as the Delta variant spreads and affects, statistics show, those who are unvaccinated.

On Wednesday, June 30, Hutchinson announced a spike of nearly 700 positive cases in a single day, a number that hasn't been seen since February in Arkansas.

Of the nearly 1,000 people that have died from COVID since mid-January in Arkansas, 99% of them were not vaccinated. Plus, most of our active cases are of people who are not fully immunized.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 349,385 ( +686 change from yesterday )

) Total active cases: 3,763 ( +398 )

) Total deaths: 5,909 ( +4 )

) Hospitalized: 325 ( +19 )

) On ventilators: 75 ( +6 )

) Arkansans fully vaccinated: 993,471 (+4,192)

June 30, 2021

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 686 new COVID-19 cases in the state along with 4 more deaths.

The amount of people hospitalized due to the virus has increased by 19 to 325 since yesterday.

"The high number of cases today makes it clear that the Delta Variant is increasing the spread of the virus. The good news is that vaccinations increased to over 10,000. Let’s keep making progress," Gov. Hutchinson said Wednesday.