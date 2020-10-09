Arkansas healthcare worker with no known underlying issues dies from COVID-19

Cheryl Morrow contracted coronavirus after possibly being exposed to the virus at her job in mid-August.

BATESVILLE, Ark. — Since the start of the pandemic, we've been working to show you the faces behind the coronavirus numbers we see every day.

At THV11, we feel it's important to share that behind each number, there is a person and a family of loved ones now grieving.

Cheryl Morrow was a nurse. She worked at the Batesville Family Practice Clinic.

The 53-year-old contracted coronavirus on August 16; she was exposed at work.

She died Sept. 5 after being hospitalized.

Her daughter said she had no underlying health issues they were aware of.

Cheryl was a mom to three and a grandmother to five— her family said she loved helping others and loved her family fiercely.

Her daughter Tiffany gave us permission to share her mother's story, with the hope that people understand how serious the virus can be for certain people.

Her daughter also said that this isn't something she thought she would ever be going through at age 31, believing her mother had many good years left.