Hospital association director says some Arkansas hospitals ‘stretched thin,’ warns of healthcare worker shortage

“What we are seeing is a shortage of healthcare workers. That is caused by fatigue, competition from other states, increasing costs and community exposure."

ARKANSAS, USA — The continued rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has some hospitals “stretched thin,” with a shortage of healthcare workers more of a concern than hospital bed availability, according to Bo Ryall, president and CEO of the Arkansas Hospital Association.

Ryall, speaking Tuesday (Nov. 3) during Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s weekly COVID briefing, said hospital systems in northeast and central Arkansas are especially “tight.” He said the latest statewide numbers show that 10% of all occupied beds in Arkansas hospitals have COVID patients, 26% of intensive care beds have COVID patients, and 31% of ventilators in use are with COVID patients. Ryall said those percentages are some of the “highest numbers” in the key metrics.

But the biggest concern is having staff to meet the added numbers caused by the pandemic, Ryall said.

“What we are seeing is a shortage of healthcare workers. That is caused by fatigue, competition from other states, increasing costs and community exposure. Reports from every region of the state indicate fatigue from healthcare workers in treating COVID patients. As we begin to think about our own fatigue, let’s consider the effort going on by health care workers across our state and their fatigue,” Ryall said.