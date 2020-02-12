Arkansas Governor says once COVID-19 vaccine is approved, the state could receive it within 24 hours

Gov. Hutchinson admits it won’t be enough for those in the top priority like healthcare workers and patients in long-term healthcare facilities.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson says once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved the state could receive it within 24 hours. He made the announcement during his weekly COVID-19 press conference.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero says the state must decide on a vaccine distribution plan by Friday (Dec. 4).

With multiple pharmaceutical companies waiting for approval by the FDA.

“Even though they’re waiting for the authorization we know that it’s being propositioned so that once it is approved, we should have it in Arkansas within 24 hours," Gov. Hutchinson said.

The governor says the initial allotment could be around 25,000, the final number has not been finalized.

Gov. Hutchinson admits it won’t be enough for those in the top priority like healthcare workers and patients in long-term healthcare facilities.

“We don’t have to set any aside for the second dose regimens. Those doses are being set aside at the federal level and will be shipped at the appropriate interval. Any doses that we receive we will want to use right away to get as many people as vaccinated as soon as possible," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, with the Arkansas Department of Health, said.

The state will eventually get enough of the vaccine to vaccinate the entire population but it will take some time.

Meanwhile, the governor's coronavirus winter task force has recommended expanding and using an existing trauma com system in order to prevent ICU’s from becoming overwhelmed.

“We’re really trying to match up patient needs with facility resources in real-time and provide a way to facilitate those transfers throughout the state," said Troy Wells, Baptist Health C.E.O.

Gov. Hutchinson says it should take two weeks to get the system in place cost around $70,000 initially, and they will need to hire additional personnel to manage it.

The state will be waiving the fee for first-time teacher license applicants as well. This will expedite paperwork and get more educators in the classrooms sooner.