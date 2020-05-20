Gov. Asa Hutchinson to meet with President Trump to discuss Arkansas' response to COVID-19

The governor of Arkansas will be meeting with President Trump on Wednesday, May 20.

ARKANSAS, USA — On Wednesday (May 20), Governor Asa Hutchinson will travel to the White House to meet with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to discuss Arkansas' response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gov. Hutchinson is set to discuss the state's partnership with the federal government as it reopens its economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I expect to have a normal meeting with the President and return to Arkansas," Hutchinson said.

They plan to talk about protecting the country's food supply chain, supporting farmers, and partnering to ensure the health and safety of food supply workers during the pandemic. This comes after President Trump recently announced his new initiative - the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

"Through this effort, we are providing $19 billion to support our national agricultural producers to maintain the health of our critical food supple chains and provide food assistance to American families," President Trump said.

On Tuesday's (May 19) daily COVID-19 press conference, Gov. Hutchinson said he would be wearing a mask after several reports of COVID-19 infections coming out of the West Wing.

"I will be wearing a mask; I understand that is required in the West Wing, but I would be wearing a mask anyway. Secondly, they will be testing me before I go into the West Wing, so that will actually be my first COVID-19 test," Hutchinson said.