LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' governor says the call on how to lift the state's restrictions because of the coronavirus will remain with the state.

That's despite President Donald Trump's assertions that the president has total control over the states.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials on Tuesday announced the state's coronavirus cases had increased to nearly 1,500 people.