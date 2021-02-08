Watch: Gov. Hutchinson gives an update on COVID-19 in Arkansas

Hutchinson's press update comes just hours after lawmakers voted to approve his public health emergency declaration.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will be hosting a COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 1:30 p.m. His press update comes just hours after lawmakers voted to approve his public health emergency declaration.

The governor last Thursday made the declaration because of the huge increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the last several weeks and the strain it has put on health facilities across the state.

On Monday, Arkansas saw its highest number of newly hospitalized COVID patients. The Northwest Arkansas Council says that hospitals in the region are currently caring for more people in their COVID wards than they have since the start of the pandemic.

Among other things, the emergency declaration allows the state to ease the licensure process for retired nurses and doctors coming back to work.

On Wednesday, Arkansas lawmakers will vote on amending Act 1002, prohibiting local municipalities and schools from enacting mask mandates. Hutchinson called on lawmakers to reconsider the ban on school mask mandates with children under 12 not being eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines. He says there are no plans to vote to overturn the ban on local governments from mandating face coverings in public spaces.