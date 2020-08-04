x
Arkansas gets donation of anti-malarial drug pushed by President Trump

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A pharmaceutical company has given Arkansas 100,000 tablets of an anti-malarial drug that President Donald Trump is heavily pitching as a treatment for coronavirus. 

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced the donation of hydroxychloroquine from Amneal. 

The pharmaceutical company has announced similar donations to other states. 

Arkansas health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1,000, with 18 deaths. 

Hydroxychloroquine has long been used to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. 

Health experts say more studies are needed to determine whether it’s safe and effective.

