Arkansas reports first omicron variant case

Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirmed Friday that Arkansas saw its first reported omicron variant case.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson confirmed Friday that Arkansas saw its first omicron variant case in the state.

Hutchinson made the announcement on Twitter, saying it was expected and "we expect more cases of the variant to be confirmed in the near future."

"This is not a surprise, but it is a compelling reason to get a booster shot now," he said.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 542,426 (+1,111)

Active cases: 7,721 (+287)

Total deaths: 8,930 (+17)

Hospitalized: 538 (+9)

On ventilators: 90 (-2)

Fully vaccinated: 1,485,200 (+1,459)

The state also reported 1,111 new COVID-19 cases in the state and an increase in active cases and hospitalizations.

A total of 8,930 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus.

Nearly 1.49 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Vaccination rate in the state has remained low.

In today’s report, we have the first confirmed case of the Omicron Variant in Arkansas. This was expected, and we expect more cases of the variant to be confirmed in the near future. This is not a surprise, but it is a compelling reason to get a booster shot now. pic.twitter.com/WSQotP70AO — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 17, 2021