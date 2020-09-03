Arkansas directs screening at nursing homes over virus

The state departments of Health and Human Services on Monday issued a directive laying out screening procedures for long-term care facilities.

Arkansas officials have told the state's nursing homes to screen staff and visitors over concerns about the new coronavirus.

Arkansas hasn't had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19.

Visitors will be asked if they've been to countries with sustained transmission of COVID-19 or whether they have had contact with anyone infected with or investigated for COVID-19.