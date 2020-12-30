x
Arkansas Department of Corrections announces lockdown due to COVID-19

Facilities will remain locked down until at least January 15, 2021. After that, the need for an extension will be evaluated.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, all non-essential unit operations have been suspended due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among staff.

On Tuesday, 192 DOC employees were positive for COVID-19 and on leave. 

The suspension includes any visitations. Only emergency intakes of inmates will be scheduled.  

“The goal of this lockdown is to lessen the impact of the increase in community cases,” Secretary of Corrections Solomon Graves said. 

