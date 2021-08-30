Arkansas DOC employees who get COVID-19 vaccine eligible for $100 Walmart gift card

More than 1,900 Arkansas Department of Corrections employees will receive a $100 Walmart gift card after getting vaccinated.

ARKANSAS, USA — Around $200,000 in $100 Walmart gift cards will be given to Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) employees who receive a COVID-19 vaccination by the end of September.

The Arkansas Association of Correctional Employees Trust (AACET) donated the gift cards, which will soon be given to more than 1,900 Arkansas DOC employees.

Employees can receive a gift card as long as they receive their vaccination before the end of September.