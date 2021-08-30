Arkansas DOC employees who get COVID-19 vaccine eligible for $100 Walmart gift card

ARKANSAS, USA — Around $200,000 in $100 Walmart gift cards will be given to Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) employees who receive a COVID-19 vaccination by the end of September.
The Arkansas Association of Correctional Employees Trust (AACET) donated the gift cards, which will soon be given to more than 1,900 Arkansas DOC employees.
Employees can receive a gift card as long as they receive their vaccination before the end of September.
Image: AACET Executive Director Kevin Murphy presented DOC Secretary Solomon Graves and DOC Human Resources Administrator Nicholas Stewart with the employee vaccine incentive gift cards