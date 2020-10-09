Friday will be the last daily COVID-19 update from Gov. Hutchinson in Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will shift to holding just one press conference a week.

ARKANSAS, USA — Friday, September 11, will be the last day for the daily COVID-19 news conferences in Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will shift to holding just one press conference a week.

Gov. Hutchinson and other state officials have been updating the state on the response to COVID-19 nearly every day since mid-March.

The final daily update will take place from Mena.

State officials and Gov. Hutchinson believe the resources they've made available to the public through the Arkansas Department of Health's website will be sufficient enough going forward.

"Our communication tools have increased with the department of health website, and so the information is easily accessible," Gov. Hutchinson said.

Arkansas reported just under 398 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday. This marks the fourth straight day of sub-400 positive cases.

Despite the daily news conferences coming to an end, Gov. Hutchinson still stressed that we are still under an emergency declaration.

"That emergency continues, and it's not going to diminish my attention to this," he said.

Following Friday's presser, Tuesday, September 15, will be the next time we hear from Gov. Hutchinson about COVID-19 in Arkansas.