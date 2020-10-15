x
Arkansas reports record 1,278 coronavirus cases amid surge

Cases of the coronavirus continue to spike in Arkansas, with the state reporting its highest number of new daily cases on Thursday.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas has reported a daily-record 1,278 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus. That's as cases of the coronavirus continues to spike. 

The Department of Health on Tuesday (Oct. 15) reported that the state's confirmed virus cases rose by 1,068 and its probable cases rose by 210. That brings the combined total for the outbreak to 96,524, with 8,424 cases are now active and 594 requiring hospitalization, seven more than Wednesday. 

Patients needing breathing assistance fell by seven to 106. Meanwhile, 11 more people have died of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the state's total death toll to 1,645. 

Gov. Asa Hutchinson released the following state about the record high numbers on Thursday: 

“I expected the number of new cases to increase as we enter the last part of the week. This has been the pattern, but the cases reported today set a new record high. Our increased testing efforts allow us to find cases already present and react to them. Each one of us must be proactive in our individual efforts to help slow the spread of this virus.” 

