COVID-19 cases top 20,000, hospitalizations rise to 300

The number of reported new cases is up 155% so far in June.

ARKANSAS, USA — The pace of new known COVID-19 growth in Arkansas slowed over the weekend and on Monday (June 29), but Gov. Asa Hutchinson said there is a “great deal of concern” that those not using masks and practicing social distancing will hamper efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.

The governor said Monday he participated in a morning conference call with Vice President Mike Pence and other governors during which the expansion of testing in “hot spots” was discussed and ways to “enhance everyone’s compliance with common sense” guidelines such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Gov. Hutchinson also expressed concern about social media posts showing activity at bars and parties during the previous weekend in which masks and social distancing guidelines were not followed.