Deaths, COVID hospitalizations spike in Arkansas on Monday

The Northwest Arkansas Council says that COVID hospitalizations are at an all-time high in health facilities across the region.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas reported another sharp increase in COVID deaths and hospitalizations Monday, August 2. The 81 new hospitalizations reported Monday are the highest in the state since the pandemic began.

The Delta variant of the virus continues to spread through Arkansas. The Northwest Arkansas Council says that hospitals in Washington and Benton Counties reached an all-time high of COVID-19 patients last Friday, July 30. They say over 90% of the patients hospitalized are not vaccinated.

August 2, 2021, COVID-19 Case Report (all data confirmed through ADH):

Total Cases: 389,280 (+844)

Total Active Cases: 18,922 (-816)

Total Deaths: 6,199 (+42)

Hospitalized: 1,220 (+81) 250 on ventilators (+15)

Eligible Arkansans Fully Vaccinated: 1,048,341 (+966) 41.56% of the population

It's unclear at this time if the conservative-led Arkansas legislature will vote to amend Act 1002, which prohibits local schools and municipalities from enacting mask mandates. The law was approved as COVID-19 rates declined in Arkansas and vaccines became more widely available. Governor Asa Hutchinson said he is calling for the special session not to discuss lifting the ban on all mask mandates, but just the one that prevents schools from enforcing children wear face coverings.

"Today’s increase in hospitalizations is the highest increase we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic," Gov. Hutchinson said about Monday's new case report. "We continue to see nearly all hospitalizations among the unvaccinated. Do your part to help. Hospitals are full & the only remedy is for more Arkansans to be vaccinated."