Coronavirus

Arkansas reports nearly 3,000 new COVID cases, 28 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Arkansas reported 2,965 new COVID cases in the state, along with 28 more deaths.

Last week, Arkansas reached record-high hospitalizations at 1,819 during the peak of the omicron variant. But that numbers continues to decline as well as active cases.

A total of 9,895 people have died in Arkansas due to the virus and over 1.55 million have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Key facts to know:

  • Total cases: 798,036 (+2,965)
  • Active cases: 30,302 (-2,736)
  • Total deaths: 9,895 (+28)
  • Hospitalized: 1,359 (-118)
  • On ventilators: 196 (-22)
  • Fully vaccinated: 1,552,002 (+1,246)

"Our positivity rate and active cases continue to decline. Hospitalizations are over 20% lower than one week ago. We still have a long way to go, but we’re coming off the Omicron peak well," Gov. Hutchinson tweeted.

