Arkansas reports 747 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

On Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported that the state saw 747 new COVID-19 cases, along with 9 more deaths.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As coronavirus cases continue to tick up in Arkansas, more states are reporting its first confirmed case of the omicron variant.

The first confirmed case in the U.S. was on December 1 and since then nearly 20 states have reported an omicron case.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 538,208 (+747)

Active cases: 8,485 (+92)

Total deaths: 8,840 (+9)

Hospitalized: 475 (+4)

On ventilators: 108 (+10)

Fully vaccinated: 1,473,718 (+3,359)

"Vaccinations continue to stay high with more than 13,000 doses in the last day. This paired with a low amount of active cases reported reflects the positive work everyone has done to fight the virus," Gov. Hutchinson tweeted.

Regarding the increase of the omicron variant in the U.S., Dr. Romero says no cases of the sort have been identified in Arkansas at this time.

