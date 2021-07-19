'It will certainly be with me forever,' Fayetteville doctor shares grim insight into COVID-19 ward

Washington Regional Medical Center is reporting that 99% of the hospitalized patients in Northwest Arkansas are unvaccinated.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Delta variant doesn't seem to show any signs of slowing down as COVID-19 cases climb in Arkansas. In Northwest Arkansas, hospitals are seeing active cases double. Doctors are now starting to share the grim outlook from inside.

Washington Regional Medical Center is reporting that 99% of the hospitalized patients in Northwest Arkansas are unvaccinated. They say the exponential increase in cases we're seeing started on June 17. On that date, the hospital reported 13 new cases compared to today reporting 82 new active cases. Back in the winter months, the hospital reported a height of 140 patients sick with COVID-19.

Washington Regional shared an emotional video on their social media accounts of a doctor sharing what he sees in COVID-19 wards.

COVID-19 cases & hospitalizations are increasing in NWA at an alarming rate. Dr. Michael Bolding wants people to know... Posted by Washington Regional on Friday, July 16, 2021

“What I really wish you could see is to look into the eyes of a young father or a gentleman who knows that they may be short for this world because they didn’t get their vaccine," Dr. Michael Bolding says in the video. "And the regret and remorse on their face and fear I can’t show you, I can’t describe it will certainly be with me forever.”

In some cases, Dr. Bolding says he's had to break the tragic news to families, letting them know their husband, wife or loved one might not survive.