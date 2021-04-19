New Covid-19 cases jump by 352 in Arkansas Wednesday

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 352 new Covid-19 cases in the state on Wednesday and an additional two deaths from the virus.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 352 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (April 21).

According to the ADH, over 650,000 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated.

New cases reported (334,061 total since the start of the pandemic):

Wednesday: 352

Tuesday: 132

Monday: 59

Sunday: 45

Saturday: 221

New deaths reported (5,708 total since the start of the pandemic):

Wednesday: 2

Tuesday: 5

Monday: 5

Sunday: 1

Saturday: 1

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 5,178 PCR and antigen test results from across the state Tuesday, with 3% of the tests returning positive.

Tuesday: 7%

Monday: 5%

Sunday: 3%

Saturday: 1%

Friday: 6%

Covid-19 hospitalizations decreased by 2 to 175 Wednesday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers: