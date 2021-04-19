x
Coronavirus

New Covid-19 cases jump by 352 in Arkansas Wednesday

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 352 new Covid-19 cases in the state on Wednesday and an additional two deaths from the virus.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 352 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (April 21).

According to the ADH, over 650,000 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated.

New cases reported (334,061 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Wednesday: 352
  • Tuesday: 132
  • Monday: 59
  • Sunday: 45
  • Saturday: 221

New deaths reported (5,708 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Wednesday: 2
  • Tuesday: 5
  • Monday: 5
  • Sunday: 1
  • Saturday: 1 

Percentage of positive daily new cases

The ADH said it received 5,178 PCR and antigen test results from across the state Tuesday, with 3% of the tests returning positive. 

  • Tuesday: 7%
  • Monday: 5%
  • Sunday: 3%
  • Saturday: 1%
  • Friday: 6%

Covid-19 hospitalizations decreased by 2 to 175 Wednesday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Wednesday’s COVID-19 numbers:

“The increase in new cases from today's report is a serious reminder of the importance to get vaccinated. It is also a reminder that the virus is still here along with the more contagious variants. Our best defense is the vaccine. We have plenty of doses available, so if you're 16 and older, schedule your appointment today.”