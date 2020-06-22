x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

coronavirus

Arkansas COVID-19 cases rise by 522, as 2 more die

The number of active cases, which excludes people who have died or recovered, now totals 5,063.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health says the number of people currently infected with the COVID-19 in the state has exceeded 5,000 and two more people have died. 

The department on Monday (June 22) said at least 16,083 people in Arkansas have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 522 since Sunday.

The number of active cases, which excludes people who have died or recovered, now totals 5,063. 

The state's deaths from the illness caused by the virus has risen by two to 227, while the number of people hospitalized decreased by seven to 237. 

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: Tracking COVID-19 Where You Live

RELATED: Q & A with local doctor about COVID-19 in Arkansas