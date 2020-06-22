Arkansas COVID-19 cases rise by 522, as 2 more die

The number of active cases, which excludes people who have died or recovered, now totals 5,063.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health says the number of people currently infected with the COVID-19 in the state has exceeded 5,000 and two more people have died.

The department on Monday (June 22) said at least 16,083 people in Arkansas have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 522 since Sunday.

