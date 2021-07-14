Arkansas reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, seven additional deaths

Coming off the biggest one-day jump in five months, Arkansas reported over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

ARKANSAS, USA — Coming off the biggest one-day jump in five months, Arkansas reported over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (July 14).

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) says that the state's case count grew by 1,309, active cases rose by 670, and an additional seven people died due to the illness.

The ADH also reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 41 in the last 24 hours. The rise in hospital cases has area medical centers concerned about another surge in patients at facilities as the Delta variant of the virus spreads. Since April, COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by nearly 500.

July 14, 2021, COVID-19 Case Report (all data confirmed through ADH):

Total Cases: 360,258 (+1,309)

Total Active Cases: 8,804 (+670)

Total Deaths: 5,977 (+7)

Hospitalized: 647 (+41) 103 on ventilators (+5)

Eligible Arkansans Fully Vaccinated: 1,019,387 (+ 2,207)