Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,000 for second straight day

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 1,210 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday (July 8). This marks a second straight day that Arkansas has reported over 1,000 new cases, numbers not seen since mid-February before vaccines were widely available.

This week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the Delta variant of the virus now accounts for over 50% of new cases in Arkansas. State leaders are now racing to convince the unvaccinated to get their shots as the Delta variant spreads.

Along with 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, the ADH says there are 740 new active cases, 11 additional deaths, and no changes to the number of Arkansans hospitalized due to the virus.

July 8, 2021, COVID-19 Case Report (all data confirmed through ADH):

Total Cases - 354,305 (+1,210)

Total Active Cases - 5,932 (+740)

Total Deaths - 5,944 (+11)

Hospitalized - 432 (+0) 82 on ventilators (+2)

Elligible Arkansans Fully Vaccinated - 1,008,545 (+ 2,445)