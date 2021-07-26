23 new COVID deaths reported in Arkansas Monday, hospitalizations spike by 61

The rise in new cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas is tied to the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

ARKANSAS, USA — COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in Arkansas spiked again on Monday, a day after the state reported over 2,000 new cases for the first time since February.

July 26, 2021, COVID-19 Case Report (all data confirmed through ADH):

Total Cases: 375,971 (+621)

Total Active Cases: 14,627 (-650)

Total Deaths: 6,077 (+23)

Hospitalized: 980 (+61) 173 on ventilators (-1)

Eligible Arkansans Fully Vaccinated: 1,046,302 (+750) 40.92% of the population

The rise in new cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas is tied to the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus, low vaccination rates and relaxed masking around the state.

UAMS on Monday announced that it had hit a record high for hospitalizations at its Little Rock facility, passing the numbers seen during the height of the pandemic in the winter before vaccinations were widely available.