Arkansas COVID-19 cases up by nearly 2,000 Friday

The Delta variant of the virus has swept across Arkansas over the last month due to low vaccination rates and relaxed masking.

ARKANSAS, USA — New COVID-19 cases in Arkansas jumped by nearly 2,000 Friday, and newly reported active cases were over 1,000 (the highest increase since the first week of February).

July 23, 2021, COVID-19 Case Report (all data confirmed through ADH):

Total Cases: 372,313 (+1,987)

Total Active Cases: 13,784 (+1,005)

Total Deaths: 6,041 (+6)

Hospitalized: 871 (+22) 159 on ventilators (+1)

Eligible Arkansans Fully Vaccinated: 1,041,356 (+4,877) 40.72% of the population

Northwest Arkansas health leaders report that the average age of patients in COVID-19 units in the region is 58 years old and that most people hospitalized are unvaccinated.

A UAMS model has predicted hospitalizations will grow into the thousands in August.

A group of Democratic lawmakers in Arkansas has requested that the Republican-led Legislator reconvene to lift the ban on mask mandates.

Schools across the state are awaiting guidance from the state health department on how to reopen safely during the "third wave" of the pandemic. The new school year is slated to start in many districts on August 16.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will resume his statewide tour to visit with communities and address misinformation surrounding the vaccines. He is scheduled to be in Siloam Springs on Friday, July 30.