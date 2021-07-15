Arkansas COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise again on Thursday

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 980 new cases, an additional 293 new active cases, and four more deaths from the virus on Thursday.

ARKANSAS, USA — New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to rise in Arkansas on Thursday (July 15) as the Delta variant spreads.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 980 new cases, an additional 293 new active cases, and four more deaths from the virus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations went up by 22 to 669, and 16 more Arkansans have been placed on ventilators, according to the ADH.

July 15, 2021, COVID-19 Case Report (all data confirmed through ADH):

Total Cases: 361,238 (+980)

Total Active Cases: 9,097 (+293)

Total Deaths: 5,981 (+4)

Hospitalized: 669 (+22) 119 on ventilators (+16)

Eligible Arkansans Fully Vaccinated: 1,019,387 (+ 1,996) 39.94% of the population 12 and older

5NEWS spoke with Gov. Asa Hutchinson Thursday while he was visiting Northwest Arkansas. He said since Community COVID Conversations, a statewide tour to combat vaccine hesitancy, started that vaccination rates in Arkansas have gone up by 8%.

"We've had amazing crowds with standing room only," he said. "And what's good is that you have various parts of the community there. You've got people that come in that are actually against the vaccine. They've got numerous skeptical questions about it. You've got others that have been vaccinated, and they encourage it. So it's a great community conversation."