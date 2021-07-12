Hospitalizations, COVID-19 cases climb in Arkansas over the weekend

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the new cases are directly tied to the delta variant and the demand for vaccinations decreasing.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas' COVID-19 case count grew by 2,000 over the weekend. Hospitalizations continue to spike as well while the delta variant of the virus surges in the state.

Arkansas leads the county in new cases per capita over the past two weeks, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

The state recently stopped reporting daily COVID-19 numbers on weekends. Monday's figures are totals from the past three days.

July 10-12, 2021, COVID-19 Case Report (all data confirmed through ADH):

Total Cases - 357,473 (+2,013)

Total Active Cases - 7,255 (+650)

Total Deaths - 5,955 (+7)

Hospitalized - 565 (+68) 94 on ventilators (+13)

Eligible Arkansans Fully Vaccinated - 1,014,944 (+ 4,385) 39.69% of the population

Over the last week, Arkansas' COVID-19 case count mirrored numbers seen before vaccines were widely available to the public. Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the new cases are directly tied to the delta variant and the demand for vaccinations decreasing.

Telltale signs someone is infected with the delta variant are more vague symptoms like a runny nose or sore throat than the loss of taste and smell associated with the coronavirus.

As Arkansas falls behind on getting the vaccines in arms, Gov. Hutchinson has started touring the state to combat misinformation surrounding the shots. He is also encouraging business leaders to work with employees on giving paid time off to get vaccinated.

"Our hospitalizations increased by 68 over the weekend, but the COVID-19 vaccines remain effective against the Delta Variant and keep people out of the hospital. I hope you’ll join me at our second Community COVID Conversation at the Batesville Community Center tonight at 6," Hutchinson said Monday.