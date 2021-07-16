Arkansas reports 1,342 new coronavirus cases Friday, 11 more deaths

Only 35% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas remains the nation's top spot for new COVID-19 cases per capita, with the state reporting more than 1,300 more people infected with the coronavirus.

The Department of Health on Friday said the state’s total cases since the pandemic began now totals 362,580.

The state’s hospitalizations rose by 12 to 681, and its deaths rose by 11 to 5,992.

Arkansas has been top in the country for new cases per capita, fueled by the delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.

July 16, 2021, COVID-19 Case Report (all data confirmed through ADH):