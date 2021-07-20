Arkansas reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Over the last five weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Northwest Arkansas have averaged 20-30 new patients each week.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas COVID-19 case rose by nearly 2,000 on Tuesday (July 20), according to data published by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). The Delta variant is spreading rapidly and causing concerns for health leaders across the state.

July 20, 2021, COVID-19 Case Report (all data confirmed through ADH):

Total Cases: 367,007 (+1,875)

Total Active Cases: 11,475 (+970)

Total Deaths: 6,007 (+0)

Hospitalized: 815 (+28) 131 on ventilators (+2)

Eligible Arkansans Fully Vaccinated: 1,031,367 (+2,417)

The latest COVID-19 report from the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences called the outbreak in the state a "raging forest fire" and depicted what impact a third wave will have on the state. Their report says the virus could hospitalize over 20,000 Arkansans by mid-August.

Over the last five weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Northwest Arkansas have averaged 20-30 new patients each week, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council's data.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson continues to plead with Arkansans to get vaccinated against the virus. His statewide tour visiting communities and combating misinformation will continue next week.

"The good news is that we have no new deaths in today’s COVID report, but the increase in hospitalizations and active cases is a trend we must turn around," Hutchinson said in a tweet about Tuesday's case report. "The increase in cases will only stop when we follow guidelines and get the vaccine shot. The vaccine keeps people alive."