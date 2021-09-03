Gov. Asa Hutchinson to hold COVID-19 anniversary event Thursday

The Governor of Arkansas will address the state on Thursday to look back on how things have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will be hosting an anniversary event in Pine Bluff on Thursday (March 11) to look back at how the virus has impacted Arkansans one year after the pandemic started.

Hutchinson's weekly COVID-19 updates usually occur on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m., but the governor has canceled this Tuesday's (March 9) update in light of Thursday's event.

He did already provide an update on Monday of this week, though, where he announced that Phase-1B of the vaccine rollout plan was opening up to all categories and a new hotline to help Arkansans book COVID-19 vaccine appointments has been set up.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 5,343 Arkansans have died due to the virus since last March, and 324,951 positive cases have been identified in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Hutchinson has begun loosening COVID-19 restrictions for businesses as case numbers have declined and announced he has plans to readdress the state's mask mandate at the end of March if new cases and hospitalizations continue to remain low.