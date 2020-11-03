Arkansas couple returns to US from quarantined cruise ship

The ship carrying coronavirus (COVID-19) patients docked Monday (March 9) in Oakland, California. 21 people on the ship tested positive for the virus.

SAN ANTONIO — An Arkansas couple onboard the Grand Princess Cruise Ship finally have disembarked from the corona-virus stricken ship and are a step closer to going home.

The ship carrying coronavirus (COVID-19) patients docked Monday (March 9) in Oakland, California. 21 people on the ship tested positive for the virus.

As of right now, Don and Eileen Stair are showing no symptoms of the coronavirus.

The couple just landed in San Antonio Tuesday (March 10) night where they could be quarantined in the state for another 14 days. The two say their spirits are high and they are ready to get back home to the natural state.

A relaxing cruise for Eileen and Don quickly changed after government leaders decided to keep the ship at sea.

This cruise was a special one for the couple to celebrate their 34th wedding anniversary, and it's one they say they'll never forget.

"We made the cruise to Hawaii and about our third day back we became noted the virus may be on the ship," Stair said.

Passengers cheered as the cruise ship pulled into port in Oakland on Monday.

"Just off to the side their were people yelling and screaming and blowing horns at us. That was pretty exciting," Stair said.

Workers in the area donned full white body protective suits made their way in a single file line towards the ship while tents were set up as soon as passengers stepped off to conduct screenings.

"We had a front row seat alright, we were on the balcony right above where this was all happening and it looked like a logistical nightmare but the Princess cruise line was really helpful and they responded well," Stair said.

The cruise ship has previously been to Mexico, then docked in San Francisco. That's when Don and Eileen boarded the ship, not knowing that same ship carried a 70-year-old man who had symptoms of the virus and died.

Of the more than 3,000 passengers on board, so far 21 people on the ship have tested positive for the virus but luckily, the couple is showing no signs of contracting the rapidly spreading virus.

"What started as a 15 day cruise is probably going to turn out to be a 31 days away from home all together," Stair said.

California passengers will be taken to military bases within the state for quarantine, one in northern and another in southern California, while other U.S. residents will be taken to bases in Georgia and Texas.

Canadians will be transported to their home country for quarantine.