Coronavirus

320 new Covid-19 cases reported Monday in Arkansas, 10 deaths

Arkansas continues to see a downwards trend of new Covid-19 cases Monday, but most of the state was also hit with a winter storm leaving many residents at home.
Credit: MGN Galleries

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 320 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

According to the ADH, over 478,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020. 

New cases reported (313,348 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 320
  • Sunday: 466
  • Saturday: 954 
  • Friday: 565
  • Thursday: 1,103

New deaths reported (5,275 total since the start of the pandemic):

  • Monday: 10
  • Sunday: 13
  • Saturday: 40
  • Friday: 13
  • Thursday: 25

The ADH said it received 4,439 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state health department says 7% were positive.

  • Sunday: 7%
  • Saturday: 7%
  • Friday: 8%
  • Thursday: 7%
  • Wednesday: 8% 

Covid-19 hospitalizations dropped by 27 to 642 on Sunday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.