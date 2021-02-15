320 new Covid-19 cases reported Monday in Arkansas, 10 deaths

Arkansas continues to see a downwards trend of new Covid-19 cases Monday, but most of the state was also hit with a winter storm leaving many residents at home.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 320 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

According to the ADH, over 478,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (313,348 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 320

Sunday: 466

Saturday: 954

Friday: 565

Thursday: 1,103

New deaths reported (5,275 total since the start of the pandemic):

Monday: 10

Sunday: 13

Saturday: 40

Friday: 13

Thursday: 25

The ADH said it received 4,439 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state health department says 7% were positive.

Sunday: 7%

Saturday: 7%

Friday: 8%

Thursday: 7%

Wednesday: 8%