320 new Covid-19 cases reported Monday in Arkansas, 10 deaths

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 320 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.
According to the ADH, over 478,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.
New cases reported (313,348 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Monday: 320
- Sunday: 466
- Saturday: 954
- Friday: 565
- Thursday: 1,103
New deaths reported (5,275 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Monday: 10
- Sunday: 13
- Saturday: 40
- Friday: 13
- Thursday: 25
The ADH said it received 4,439 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Sunday. Of those tests, the state health department says 7% were positive.
- Sunday: 7%
- Saturday: 7%
- Friday: 8%
- Thursday: 7%
- Wednesday: 8%
Covid-19 hospitalizations dropped by 27 to 642 on Sunday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.