Arkansas coronavirus live updates: 523 confirmed cases, 8 deaths, including one in a nursing home

March 31 1:51 p.m. - Governor says the state has received 275 small business loan applications; expects to have $3 million disbursed by next week.

March 31 1:50 p.m. - Governor has signed a letter declaring Arkansas a major disaster state due to COVID-19.

March 31 1:48 p.m. - Governor signed an executive order that suspends notary action “in person” for attorneys, title companies, wills, etc can be done online.

March 31 1:46 p.m. - Governor estimates 30,000 unemployment claims in Arkansas. 20-30 new staff have been trained to help process unemployment claims and man the phones.

March 31 1:44 p.m. - Most frequently visited state parks are being considered as closed to limit out of state travel, Gov. Hutchinson says.

March 31 1:41 p.m. - Of the 523 cases, 17 are children, 158 are 65 and up, 348 are aged 18-64.

March 31 1:39 p.m. - Governor says 3,500 cases expected by mid-April. We are currently below the trend line which is good news. We are having success with social distancing.

March 31 1:34 p.m. - 523 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 64 hospitalized and one new death, totaling 8 so far. The newest death was an individual who was older than 65 and they passed away at White River Medical Center in Central Arkansas. 79 are health care workers, 47 are in nursing homes, 23 are on ventilators. 35 people have recovered.

March 31 10:12 a.m. - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he will be providing a daily update to the response to coronavirus in Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. in Little Rock.

March 31 9:05 a.m. - Walmart has announced it will be taking additional health and safety measures to keep its workers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

March 30 6:37 p.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting over 500 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

March 30 1:50 p.m. - Hutchinson says restrictions on casinos will be extended.

March 30 1:47 p.m. - Governor was on a call from the White House and President Trump today. Under CARES Act, Arkansas will receive funds from federal government. Gov. Hutchinson signed an executive order for a steering committee to guide the allocation of funds. $1.25 billion in federal funds expected to come to Arkansas. It must be used for COVID-19 costs and has to be used by the end of the calendar year. It cannot be used to fill holes in the state budget.

March 30 1:46 p.m. - Governor says State Parks are a great place to do something and be apart. Sports (like tennis) are fine as long as you can be 6 feet apart. Maintain distance even in groups of less than 10 people.

March 30 1:45 p.m. - $45 million more allocated for the purchase of personal protection equipment for health care workers and ventilators.

March 30 1:40 p.m. - Out of the 473 cases, 17 are children, 307 are aged 18-64, 6 pregnant women, 71 are related to domestic travel and 73 healthcare workers

March 30 1:35 p.m. - 62 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Arkansas, 21 are on ventilators. 29 have recovered so far.

March 30 1:30 p.m. - Governor confirms 473 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, including one more death, totaling seven so far in the state. The newest death was a person over the age of 65 and was in a nursing home.

March 30 10:20 a.m - The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting 449 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. Sebastian County is now reporting five cases.

March 30 9:06 a.m - Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced he will be providing an updated on the response to coronavirus in Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Little Rock.

